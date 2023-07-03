Paraguayan President recalls those kidnapped by guerrilla rebels

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez said Saturday in his last management report before Congress delivered virtually that his country was in debt with Óscar Denis, Edelio Morínigo, and Félix Urbieta, who has been kidnapped for years by various rebel groups.

“We always have in mind Óscar Denis, Edelio Morínigo, and Félix Urbieta, with whom as a society we have a heavy debt,” said Abdo Benítez. Abdo Benítez will hand over the Presidency to Santiago Peña on Aug. 15.

Denis, who served as Vice-President during the government of Federico Franco (2012-2013), and Morínigo have been held by the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) guerrillas since 2020 and 2014, respectively, while Urbieta was kidnapped in 2016 by members of the Ejército del Mariscal López (EML), a splinter of the EPP.

Abdo also thanked civil society, the Catholic Church, and the Joint Task Force (FTC) for their contribution to the fight against rebel groups. The FTC is a mixed group of police and military created in 2013.

Last Thursday, Denis' daughters asked the Senate, while receiving an award given to the former vice-president for his work, that the search for the kidnapped in the country be a priority for the legislators who take office in the 2023-2028 term.

The EPP was founded in 2008 under Marxist ideology postulates and following the model of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). It is believed to have committed over 50 murders, several kidnappings, and arson attacks against farms.

“After one more year of mandate, the facts continue to speak for themselves and reveal a transparent republican commitment to the rule of law, the most relevant proof is that there is a legitimate discussion about achievements and pending matters of the Government, however, there is no talk of concentration of power, institutional breakdown or interference in justice,” Abdo also said.

He added that after decades of constitutional manipulation, five years of pacification had been achieved despite unforeseen external events. Abdo also stressed that his country is expected to have the highest economic growth in the region this year. Paraguay ranks third in soybean exports, ninth in corn, and tenth in beef, and together with Costa Rica, it is one of the leading countries in the generation of clean and renewable energy, in addition to having one of the lowest unemployment and inflation rates in South America.

The president also highlighted the volumes of drinking water produced after 30 years and the record investment in electricity infrastructure. He stressed that the recent Itaipu tariff agreement with Brazil allows having additional resources as never before for an amount of US$ 409 million, equivalent to 1 % of the GDP.

He also claimed public health had been central to his administration, with several facilities built.

Abdo highlighted Paraguay's uncompromising stance in the fight against transnational organized crime and the successful result in the evaluation of the Financial Action Task Force of Latin America (GAFILAT), after modernizing the institutional structure to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

“This year we took abroad the message of the defense of our production model and the recognition of asymmetries as the basis of regional integration, where nations must respect the circumstances of each country and common objectives must be pursued with the right share of responsibility,” he concluded.