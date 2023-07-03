Uruguay's Navy rescues sick Chinese sailor

3rd Monday, July 2023 - 10:55 UTC Full article

The ROU 4 General Artigas was involved in the mission

After receiving a request for help from the Chinese freighter “Sumatera Express,” the Uruguayan Navy evacuated a crewman who had suffered convulsions and loss of consciousness, providing him with the necessary medical assistance, it was reported Sunday in Montevideo.

The rescue operation was completed by June 29, a Navy statement also explained. On that day, the Sea Search and Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) received from the cargo ship “Sumatera Express”, which was more than 800 nautical miles off the coast of Montevideo, a request for assistance for a crew member who had suffered convulsions and loss of consciousness.

En un operativo en el que participaron el Rou 04 Artigas de la @Armada_Uruguay y un helicóptero de la Aviación Naval fue evacuado un tripulante chino de un pesquero qué sufrió traumatismo de cráneo y como consecuencia tenía convulsiones. pic.twitter.com/l9CmkCunNg — MDN Uruguay (@MDN_Uruguay) July 2, 2023

In an operation involving the ROU 04 General Artigas and a Navy helicopter, a Chinese crew member was evacuated with head trauma, due to which he had convulsions.

The rescued crewman was reported stable Sunday and under medical care.

With a displacement of 3,984 tons, the ROU Artigas is a logistic supply ship of the Lüneburg class. She joined the Uruguayan Navy in 2004. Launched in 1966, she served with the German Navy until 2003 under the name Freiburg (A 1413). Between 1981 and 1984, the unit was converted to perform logistic duties for frigates type 122. It is equipped with a deck to operate helicopters.

Chinese fishing vessel SOS: Investigation unveils alleged labor exploitation



The discovery of a distress call inside a bottle has prompted an investigation by the local authorities into potential labor exploitation on a Chinese fishing vessel. According to El País, a woman stumbled upon the bottle while walking along the shoreline of Sauce de Portezuelo in Maldonado. When she retrieved it from the water, she noticed there was a written message inside.

The bottle, with a blue cap, had inscriptions that appeared to be in Chinese or Japanese. Upon opening the paper, the woman found a message written in a similar script, although she did not recognize the language. She promptly notified the authorities, and the information was handed over to the Piriápolis Coast Guard, who initiated an investigation with the assistance of a professional translator to decipher the message.

#URUGUAY S.O.S desde el mar! Mensaje en una botella llegó a la costa de Sauce de Portezuelo, en Maldonado; navegante pidió ayuda desde un buque chino.

@slaprensa dio cuenta de la noticia.



La historia comienza el día jueves, 29 de junio de 2023, en horas de la tarde,… pic.twitter.com/o75feqapbn — Marcelo Umpierrez 099323625 (@emekavoces) July 1, 2023

The text contained a plea for help from an alleged crew member aboard a Chinese vessel, providing specific details about the ship. The person claimed to be trapped onboard and urgently requested that whoever read the message contact the police. The distress call concluded with the abbreviation “S.O.S.”

According to sources, the vessel in question is the Lu Quing Yuan Yu 765, currently located near the coast of Canelones, as indicated by the maritime tracking website Marinetraffic. The distress call has shed light on a potential case of labor exploitation on Chinese fishing vessels, prompting concerns about the conditions and treatment of workers in this industry. The authorities are working diligently to verify the authenticity of the distress call and take appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of those potentially affected.