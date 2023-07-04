Brazil's beef and pork exports in June represented some US$ 980 million

Brazil's exports of beef and pork have retaken volumes from before the pandemic, as reported by Canal Rural. For example foreign sales of fresh, frozen, or refrigerated beef generated US$ 785.557 million in June (16 working days), with a daily average of US$ 49.097 million. The total amount exported by the country reached 154,625 tons, with a daily average of 9,664 tons, while the average price per ton was US$ 5,080.40.

Compared to June 2022, there was a 0.9% decrease in the average daily value of beef exports from Brazil, a 33.1% gain in the average daily quantity exported, and a 25.6% devaluation in the average price. The data were released by Brazil's Foreign Trade Secretariat.

A significant factor has been China's announcement that it will be lifting the ban on all Brazilian beef produced until February 22, one day before Brazil suspended the production and export of meat following the detection of an atypical case of mad cow disease in a nine-year-old animal on a rural property in Pará.

Roberto Perosa, the Secretary of Commerce and International Relations at the Ministry of Agriculture, stated that approximately 40,000 tons of beef, worth around US$1 billion, will now be eligible for export.

Likewise in June (16 working days), “in natura” pork exports from Brazil amounted to US$ 202.632 million, with a daily average of US$ 12.664 million. The total quantity exported during the period was 79,144 thousand tons, with a daily average of 4,946 thousand tons. The average price achieved was US$ 2,560.30.

Compared to June 2022, pork exports saw significant increases in various aspects. The average daily value rose by 31.2%, the average daily quantity increased by 24.6%, and the average price went up by 5.3%. These statistics were released by the Foreign Trade Secretariat.