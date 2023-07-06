Buenos Aires City Police to start using stun guns

6th Thursday, July 2023 - 10:52 UTC Full article

The idea is to contain offenders without danger for him/her or third parties, Burzaco explained

Buenos Aires City authorities Wednesday announced the metropolitan police will start using non-lethal stun guns as of July 17, it was reported from the Argentine capital. City Security Minister Eugenio Burzaco confirmed some 250 officers will be on the streets carrying these weapons.

“From July 17, this weapon will be already in use throughout the City of Buenos Aires, especially in subway stations, bus terminals, buses, and trains,” Burzaco told TN.

The idea is “to avoid the use of firearms and to be able to stop people who attack with sharp elements, and in this way contain the person without danger for him/her or third parties,” he added.

“We will work in pairs, so we are training 250 police officers, one officer will shoot and the other officer will have the task of reducing the offender or the person who had the psychotic outbreak, which is the mechanism used all over the world and we have brought here,” Burzaco went on.

Electronic Momentary Immobilization Devices, better known as Taser guns, send an electric shock through darts that allow the immobilization of violent or unbalanced people without causing permanent damage.

The weapons also record the entire sequence of their use so that the shooting conditions can be verified later.