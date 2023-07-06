Free movement of people within Caricom by early 2024?

6th Thursday, July 2023 - 08:09 UTC Full article

Caricom's founding Treaty of Chaguaramas will be amended for this purpose, Mottley said

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) will allow the free movement of people within the single market by early 2024, Dominica's Prime Minister and incoming pro tempore president of the alliance Roosevelt Skerrit announced Wednesday in Port of Spain.

During his closing speech at the 45th summit in Trinidad and Tobago marking the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean community, Skerrit stressed that the measure will cover all 13 member countries. He added that legal experts have been commissioned to prepare a report on this issue by March 30, 2024, to adopt a definitive position. The idea is that Caricom citizens “can see tangible benefits” of regional integration, Skerritt argued.

“We believe that this is a fundamental part of the architecture of integration and, at 50 years, we could not come out of Trinidad and Tobago and not talk about the core of the integration movement and that is the ability of people to move freely,” he added.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley underlined that the intention was to “fully allow the free movement of all categories of people in the Single Market by early next year.”

Mottley also pointed out that Caricom's founding Treaty of Chaguaramas will be amended to guarantee access to primary and emergency health care services, as well as children's, primary and secondary education, and thus improve the conditions of Caribbean citizens when they move around the region.

The Treaty of Chaguaramas was signed on July 4, 1973, thus giving birth to Caricom, which set the objectives of increasing trade relations with other countries, establishing international competitiveness, accelerating sustainable economic development, and consolidating educational and cultural ties.