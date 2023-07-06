Scotland celebrated on Wednesday the coronation of King Charles III

Crowds gathered on Edinburgh's iconic Royal Mile street to see the Royal Procession.

Scotland hosted on Wednesday its own celebration to mark the coronation of King Charles III, two months after he was formally crowned the new king of the United Kingdom in Westminster, London.

The ceremony in Edinburgh is not a coronation per se, but rather a chance to showcase Scotland's unique history as a once independent kingdom and its shared history with England since the two kingdoms' unification in 1707.

For centuries, England and Scotland were two separate kingdoms, sometimes even at war with one another.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth I in 1603, and due to the absence of immediate heirs to the throne, the crown was passed on to King James the VI of Scotland, who then became James I of England simultaneously. James was the son of Elizabeth's cousin, Mary Queen of Scots.

He reigned as a single monarch over two kingdoms. It wasn't until a century later that the two kingdoms were united as one. With the 1707 Acts of Union, the parliaments both in London and Edinburgh passed the law to become one joint kingdom.

The ceremony. A thanksgiving service is being held in Edinburgh's St. Giles' Cathedral, where Charles was presented with the historic Scottish crown jewels, known as the Honors of Scotland. They include King James V's very own Crown of Scotland from 1540, as well as the Scepter which James IV is thought to have received from Pope Alexander VI in 1494.

Instead of James IV's sword, Charles will be presented with a new sword named after his late mother. This is because the 1507 sword has now become too fragile to use.

“Designed and crafted with care by some of Scotland's finest artisans, the Elizabeth Sword is a fitting tribute to the late queen as Scotland prepares to welcome the new king and queen,” Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf said of the new sword.

The Scottish nationhood symbol, the Stone of Destiny, will also be moved to the cathedral for the service. The historic stone was moved from its home Scotland to London for Charles' May coronation.

Crowds gathered on Edinburgh's iconic Royal Mile street to see the Royal Procession, but also did some anti-monarchists gathered calling for the end of the British monarchy.

Some polls suggest the monarchy is less popular in Scotland, where there is a strong pro-independence movement, than in the rest of the UK.