UK and Spain sign an agreement on education and University cooperation

6th Thursday, July 2023 - 10:15 UTC Full article

British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott and Spanish Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegria. Photo: Spanish Ministry of Education

On Monday 3 July, the UK and Spain completed the signing of a UK-Spain bilateral agreement on cooperation in matters of education and access to university and other higher education institutions. This follows the close collaboration between Spain’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and Ministry of Universities in Spain and the UK Department for Education and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The agreement was signed by the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, on behalf of the UK, and the Spanish Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría, and the Spanish Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, on behalf of Spain. The agreement will enter into force on 2 August 2023.

This agreement enables students with UK qualifications (including A-levels and equivalents) to access universities in Spain without the need for the Spanish general university entrance exam. Additional entry requirements will only be necessary for certain competitive courses, as was the case prior to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Students from the Spanish education system are able to continue to access UK universities and other higher education institutions with additional legal certainty.

The agreement also establishes a framework to increase cooperation between the UK and Spain in the field of education and is symbolic of our desire to build on our strong education links. The UK is grateful for the support of its Spanish partners in reaching this agreement and looks forward to continue expanding the UK-Spain bilateral relationship.