Falklands are holding Mid Winter Swim plus a “Lunacy Certificate”

7th Friday, July 2023 - 10:57 UTC

Previous mid winter swims have been a great success

On Sunday 9th July Falkland Islands are holding their Mid-Winter Swim at Surf Bay. The annual event raises funds for the Lighthouse Seafarers Mission; the Cancer Support and Awareness Trust and the Stephen Jaffray Memorial Fund.

The Swim starts at 11:00 AM and registry at 10:00 AM onwards.

The Registry Fee is £5.00 and those wishing T-shirts sponsored by the Falkland Islands Company can purchase them for, Adults £18 and Children’s £15

After the event everyone is welcome including families, to head to the Victory Bar for mulled wine, hot food and an open log fire. Likewise to the Seafarers Mission for hot drinks, soup and bacon rolls (swimmers are entitled to theirs for half price at the Mission).

When all is over swimmers will be awarded free a Certificate of Lunacy signed by the Falklands Governor.