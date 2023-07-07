Falklands' farmers very much interested in environment conferences

7th Friday, July 2023 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Conferences from SAERI, Falklands Conservation, DEFRA and local experts were of much interest for the Falklands' farmers

Farmers Week took place this week, with members of the agriculture working community travelling to Stanley to discuss the future of the industry, potential challenges and solutions, and a range of other discussions, activities and gatherings.

The calendar of events began on Sunday with an ExPo for attendees to meet and share information.

Monday, July 3, began with fire training at FIGAS, attendees checking their proficiency with the firefighting equipment in the unlikely case of a fire and accident.

Later in the day was a session with Falkland College, in which discussion was held on how to encourage young people to take an interest in pursuing a career in camp.

The discussion was led by Emma Brook of Falkland College, who shared that while options such as increasing availability of apprenticeships in camp would be within the remit of the college, there are concepts such as starting a young farmers club, or a farming practices teaching group, which would not be within the role of the college - and so specific plans would have to be made if those were desired.

Discussion moved onto other elements of education encouraging interest in camp, such as having more trips to camp for students, which was discussed approvingly; returning the agriculture GCSE, which was indicated to be unlikely as the Agriculture GCSE has been discontinued in the UK.

It was noted during discussion, however, that part of the issue is a general shortage of labor.

Also taking place on July 3 was a panel with the Falkland Islands Tourist Board (FITB), in which an update was given about the progress of tourism building back up in the Falklands, and a hope was shared that numbers should return to normal in the coming year.

Significant discussion was had at the FITB panel in regards to 'clash days' when multiple cruise ships come to Stanley on the same day, causing congestion and issues relating to a lack of resources in the area.

It was shared by the Tourist Board and some attendees that when discussing the matter with tourists they seemed unaware of the perceived overcrowding, and so the issue may be more heavily perceived as an issue by Falklands residents.

It was raised by attendees that whether it is noticed by tourists or not, there is still less availability of services for them when clash days occur.

Some discussion took place regarding preventing clash days, FITB representatives stating that regulations can be put in place but the cruise companies require two years notice prior to any change occurring, and there can be adverse effects of regulating against multiple ships being in on a given day - including cancellations.

Environment

Events on Tuesday focused on environmental issues of the Falklands, beginning with a recorded talk from Jim McAdam summarizing five decades of farming, land management and climate change, in which he shared concerns about the drying land which he has observed over the years and summarized studies done in relation to the Falklands climate.

He also shared thoughts for next steps to measure and then manage the effects by studies on evapo-transpiration, predictions of storminess, quantifying soil resources and net emissions, and assessing vegetation structure.

After the digital talk from Mr McAdam there was a presentation from the FIG climate change officer Debbie Barlow, who illustrated the compounding effects of climate change, such as rising temperature causing increasing dryness, which causes plant die off, leading to erosion.

Additional talks were given by scientists from the South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute (SAERI) and Falklands Conservation, as well as a presentation from a visiting member of the UK Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), Judith Stuart, who shared comparisons of peat lands in the Falklands with those in the UK, and how land management practices have changed and how they could be applied to the islands. This included the introduction of use of carbon flux towers in the Falklands to measure the sequestration of carbon by Falklands peat lands, to potentially allow for future carbon credit trading, and improved knowledge of CO2 changes in the islands.

Farmer’s view

Commenting on the concentration on the issue of the environment farmer Paul Robertson told Penguin News this week “so I think that has been a significant difference which is of course all interconnected and relevant.”

Asked if the environment was something he was particularly concerned about he said: “I think farmers are generally speaking much more aware of their surroundings and management of both land and animals now than they ever.

“Certainly yesterday (Tuesday) in particular we had some excellent presentations so it’s hard not to get enthused when they are so well presented and current.”