State of exception extended in Honduras

7th Friday, July 2023 - 10:42 UTC Full article

Security Secretary Gustavo Sánchez announced the extension of the measure for 45 more days

Honduras' Council of Ministers has extended the “partial state of exception” in force from Dec. 6 until next Aug. 19, it was reported in Tegucigalpa. The measure seeks to curb violence in at least 175 of the country's 298 municipalities. However, in the municipalities of Choloma and San Pedro Sula a “special curfew” is in force from 11 pm to 4 am due to the seriousness of the crisis there.

If crime continues to drop, it would be the last extension to the state of emergency which has been under heavy criticism, because massacres have occurred while the measure was in force. The United Nations (UN) urged local authorities to ensure that human rights are respected during the state of emergency and to seek more sustainable solutions to address insecurity.

According to Security Secretary Gustavo Sánchez, “82% of the municipalities present a reduction in homicides,” in addition to 17% fewer deaths.

This week's is the sixth extension to the partial state of emergency in Honduras. The measure allows for the suspension of some constitutional guarantees such as freedom of movement, the right of association and assembly, as well as the inviolability of the home. It also allows police forces to carry out operations in the most dangerous of municipalities.