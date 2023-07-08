Argentine FM overflies area of fishermen's incident with Paraguayan Coast Guard

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and Corrientes Governor Gustavo Valdez Friday flew over Punta Ñaró, the border area where a diplomatic incident took place between Paraguay's Coast Guard and local fishermen, in a move to achieve a peaceful solution to the crisis.

According to the Palacio San Martín, the Joint Argentine-Paraguayan Commission of the Paraná River has been summoned to address the case and the Comité de Integración Ituzaingó-Ayolas Integration Committee will be convened. Cafiero also suggested involving the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee.

Valdez filed a complaint on June 27 in which he claimed that the Paraguayan Coast Guard had carried out an illegal operation in Argentine waters when chasing fishermen who were allegedly fishing illegally in Paraguayan jurisdiction. The accusation was denied by Paraguayan Coast Guard Captain Guillermo Román, chief of the Ayolas base.

He explained that the fishermen's boat had been intercepted and boarded, despite which it headed towards the Argentinean coast, taking a Paraguayan law enforcement officer with them. Then a chase ensued and when the officer was rescued no further action was taken, Román explained.

Nevertheless, Román was removed from his position days after the incident and Captain Víctor Cardozo was appointed as the new head of Ayolas.

Cafiero reportedly briefed Valdez on the existing international treaties to avoid similar incidents in the future.