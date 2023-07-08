Former Paraguayan presidential candidate granted house arrest

Cubas will be staying at an Asunción hotel and not at his Ciudad del Este house

Former Senator Paraguayo “Payo” Cubas, the National Crusade Party's (PCN) presidential candidate, who finished third in April's elections with nearly 23% of the votes, was granted house arrest Friday by Judge Raúl Florentín, it was reported. Cubas will serve his house arrest at the Armele Hotel in Asunción after posting bail. He is also forbidden to leave the country without the Court's authorization.

On Friday afternoon, at approximately 5:00 pm, Cubas left the Specialized Group where he was detained for more than 60 days. Surprisingly, Cubas will not serve the measure in his house in Ciudad del Este, in the Department of Alto Paraná, but at the Asunción hotel he had stated as his permanent residence. The Gran Hotel Armele will be guarded at all times by agents of the National Police.

Cubas arrived at the hotel after 17:00 on Friday 7, accompanied by his lawyer and escorted by agents of the National Police, in addition to his wife, Senator Yolanda Paredes. Outside the hotel, several of Cubas' followers and relatives were already there to welcome him and give him their unconditional support.

The joy of the former presidential candidate was evident upon his arrival at the hotel. Cubas, 61, was seen relaxed, dressed in his usual outfit, black T-shirt and pants. At all times, before entering the hotel, he tried to interact with those present and the press stationed on the sidewalk and the street.

Last May, Judge Yoan Paul López decreed the preventive detention for Payo Cubas, leader of Cruzada Nacional, after the hearing for the imposition of measures at the request of the Public Prosecutor's Office. The magistrate explained on the occasion that Cubas would remain for 10 days in the Specialized Grouping and then he would be sent to a penitentiary, which did not happen.

