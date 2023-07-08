New Sikorsky Bristow helicopter unloaded at Falklands' MPA

Bristow Group responsible for Search and Rescue, SAR, and aircraft support solutions at Mount Pleasant Complex, in the Falkland Islands moved a new helicopter frame by road from Mare Harbour to Heli-Ops on Friday 6 July.

The move started at 1200 from Mare Harbour, at a walking pace, and passed the air terminal in time before the arrival of the airbridge at 1600hrs.

The helicopter frame is of the second much newer and eagerly anticipated Sikorsky S92A which replaces Sikorsky S61N.

The helicopter was delivered on the Falkland Islands Resupply Ship (FIRS) and transported to the Bristow hangar at MPC, HQ of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands.

Earlier in June the Bristow started using the Sikorsky S92A for tasking. This was a pivotal move in the introduction of the S92A and the replacement of the Sikorsky S61Ns. The S61N has operated in the Falkland islands for decades and will surely be missed.