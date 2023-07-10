Argentina: First segment of President Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline inaugurated

In her speech, VP CFK insisted Argentina cannot pay its foreign debt by exporting commodities

In an event marking togetherness within the ruling Unión por la Patria front ahead of this year's presidential elections, the first segment of the President Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline was inaugurated Sunday in Salliqueló, in the province of Buenos Aires.

President Alberto Fernández, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK), Economy Minister (and presidential candidate) Sergio Massa, and Cabinet Chief Agustín Rossi (Vice Presidential candidate) were pictured together on Argentina's Independence Day, a date when other celebrations usually take place. Also taking part in the event were Governors Axel Kicillof (Buenos Aires), Omar Gutiérrez (Neuquén); Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa), and Arabella Carreras (Río Negro).

The head of state underlined that “a present State capable of promoting development is needed.” He also pointed out that there were some 6,400 public works nationwide, of which 3,602 had been finished, including hospitals, schools, roads, and hydraulic works. Fernández also highlighted that more than 115,000 families have received their own house since Peronism returned to power in 2019.

CFK stressed that, in addition to exporting gas, the other goal of the pipeline was to guarantee fuel for the national industry and make it more competitive. She pointed out that the gas pipeline had been projected in 2015 and insisted on the importance of the indebtedness the country has and the impossibility of overcoming it by exporting commodities. “We need margin to invest in innovation, technology, to be able to add value and quality work and have good salaries,” she added.

Massa announced that the second section of the gas pipeline from Salliquelló to San Jerónimo will be put out to tender in September. He added that this will complete the supply of the Argentine coast and export to Brazil, in addition to making electricity cheaper and SMEs more competitive while bringing gas to provinces that do not have it, such as Corrientes and Misiones.

The Presidential candidate also pointed out that the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline “has to do with a long-term view that will be enjoyed by several generations of Argentina” and highlighted those who made “the solidary contribution” that allowed its construction. He also expressed his gratitude to Alberto Fernández for the “decision to go ahead” with the work “when the IMF asked us in December to stop it.”

Argentina has the second-largest unconventional gas reserves in the world in the Vaca Muerta field, in the so-called Neuquén basin, in the provinces of Neuquén, Río Negro, La Pampa, and Mendoza, where there is also a large oil reserve.

CFK also thanked Massa for taking over the Economy Ministry “in a very difficult moment.”

The President Kirchner pipeline has an extension of 573 km and runs along the provinces of Neuquén, Río Negro, La Pampa, and Buenos Aires. It generated 48,800 jobs and was built in a record time of ten months, it was reported.