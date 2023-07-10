Brazilian States of Pernambuco and Alagoas under weather emergency

10th Monday, July 2023 - 10:38 UTC Full article

One person died and thousands have been affected by heavy rains

The Governors of the Brazilian States of Pernambuco and Alagoas issued separate emergency decrees during the weekend due to heavy rains affecting 12 and 29 cities respectively, Agencia Brasil reported.

Pernambuco Governor Raquel Lyra decreed a situation of emergency in 12 cities in Zona da Mata, heavily affected by the rains. According to the state Civil Defense, so far, heavy rains have affected 2,862 people from 756 families. Of this total, 447 people from 656 families are displaced and 101 families are homeless.

The emergency is established in the municipalities of São Benedito do Sul, Belém de Maria, Água Preta, Catende, Quipapá, Xexéu, Barreiros, Joaquim Nabuco, Cortês, Jaqueira, Rio Formoso, and Maraial. Thirteen points of landslides were registered in these cities - four in Catende, seven in Joaquim Nabuco, one in Cortês, and one in Rio Formoso.

In a statement, the government said that, in declaring the emergency, it took into account the preservation of the welfare of the population and the socioeconomic activities of the affected regions and the fact that the inhabitants of the affected municipalities still do not have satisfactory conditions to overcome the damage and losses caused.

The government also announced the availability of emergency funding to municipalities in distress and calamity, including those caused by heavy rains recorded in the metropolitan region of Recife and the areas of Mata and Agreste in recent days.

In Alagoas, Governor Paulo Dantas Saturday declared a situation of emergency in 29 municipalities. The decree will be valid for 180 days. The municipalities reached by the decree are Atalaia, Barra de São Miguel, Branquinha, Colônia Leopoldina, Coqueiro Seco, Flexeiras, Ibateguara, Jacuípe, Joaquim Gomes, Maragogi, Matriz de Camaragibe, Murici, Paulo Jacinto, Paripueira, Pilar, Quebrangulo, Rio Largo, São José da Laje, Santana do Mundaú, São Luís do Quitunde, São Miguel dos Milagres, União dos Palmares, Penedo, Marechal Deodoro, Cajueiro, Capela, Viçosa, São Miguel dos Campos, and Satuba. One person died in Joaquim Gomes.

Over 22,000 people have been affected statewide. According to Civil Defense, 2,756 people were left homeless and 19,273 people have been displaced. In Pernambuco, 2,862 people have been affected by the rains in the state, of which 447 are homeless and 101 are displaced.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)