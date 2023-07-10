Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Health emergency declared in Peru

Peruvian authorities Saturday declared a 90-day nationwide sanitary emergency due to the “unusual increase” in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, it was reported in Lima. As per President Dina Booluarte's decree, some US$ 3.27 million will be allocated to improving patient care, reinforcing control on the number of detections, and drafting reports for the population and health personnel.

Among the measures are the acquisition of intravenous immunoglobulin and human albumin, as well as specialized diagnosis of the biological agents associated with the syndrome and air-assisted transport of patients in emergency or critical condition.

According to the document, so far this year at least 18 of the country's 24 departments and one constitutional province have had at least one case of the syndrome.

The unusual increase of cases of a rare disease in a short period of time “negatively affects the continuity of health services, as there are not enough strategic resources to respond to the volume and complexity of the cases in the different health facilities,” warned the decree published the El Peruano (Official Gazette).

The declaration of emergency was requested last Wednesday by Health Minister César Vásquez, who considered that “if the number of cases increases, there could be a lack of immunoglobulin.”

Peru had issued an epidemiological alert on June 27, to intensify surveillance, prevention, and response actions in the event of possible cases.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a disorder of the nervous system that affects the immune system, causes muscle weakness and paralysis, attacks the respiratory system, and may lead to the patient's death.

According to Vásquez, the emergency decree will facilitate the work of the National Center for the Supply of Strategic Health Resources to acquire 5,000 vials of immunoglobulin for the treatment of patients affected by the disease.

Since June 2023, 182 cases have been reported nationwide, of which 147 have been discharged, 31 remain hospitalized, and four have died.