Colombian Ambassador in Nicaragua marches in support of Daniel Ortega's regime

The Colombian Government stated that this matter is being internally reviewed, along with possible actions against the ambassador, León Fredy Muñoz, for participating in political events.

In the same week that a new ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is expected regarding the longstanding maritime dispute between Colombia and Nicaragua, the Colombian ambassador in Nicaragua has ignited an unexpected political controversy. The Nicaraguan opposition shared a video on social media this Monday showing León Fredy Muñoz dressed in symbols of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) in support of Daniel Ortega’s regime during a march on July 7th, commemorating the revolution that overthrew former dictator Anastasio Somoza.

The march stirred controversy, with journalist Arturo McFields Yescas, who is in exile due to the dictatorship, being among the first to condemn the incident. On his Twitter account, he reminded the diplomat that there is no revolution in the Central American country, but rather a regime led by Ortega. Yescas also drew the attention of Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva to Muñoz's participation in a political event.

“I have felt this since September 30, 2022, when I arrived in Nicaragua... I have been here as an ambassador since September 30. It is a joyful, beautiful, friendly people, and above all convinced of their revolution,” said the ambassador in Nicaragua in representation of President Gustavo Petro amidst several smiles.

The video showed the official wearing a cap with the symbol of the FSLN, and when approached for comment, he did not hide his enthusiasm for being at the rally.

Upon learning of this incident and the numerous expressions of rejection, sources from the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Infobae that this matter is being internally reviewed, along with possible actions against the ambassador for participating in political events in the host country.

Embajador @LeonFredyM ¿esto es un montaje?. ¿Usted participó en una marcha promovida por el régimen de Daniel Ortega conmemorando un nuevo aniversario de la revolución Sandinista? Con gorra del FSLN? ¿A una semana de la decisión de la Corte de La Haya sobre nueva demanda de… pic.twitter.com/Vm0UVhPLQs — Ricardo Ospina (@ricarospina) July 10, 2023

Muñoz's actions became known less than three days before the ruling by the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the maritime boundary area between Colombia and Nicaragua. Additionally, it did not sit well with the national government itself, which has repeatedly denounced the repression and human rights violations committed in the Central American country.

The Colombian government has even compared the actions of Ortega's current regime “to the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza that Sandinismo managed to overcome.”

“The Republic of Colombia, led by its Head of State, Gustavo Petro Urrego, has registered with repulsion the arbitrary measures taken by the head of government of the sister and suffering Republic of Nicaragua against citizens of his country whose only crime has been to defend democracy, the right to criticize, and universal human rights,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in late February 2023.