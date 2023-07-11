Peruvian president involved in plagiarism scandal

Boluarte co-authored the book in question with six other people (Pic Infobae)

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte Has been accused of having plagiarized a book she included as her own work in her resume in 2007 when applying for a job in the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status, it was reported in Lima.

The TV show Punto Final said Sunday that 55% of Boluarte's “Reconocimiento de los Derechos Humanos y el Derecho Internacional Humanitario” (Recognition of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law) work from 2004 consisted of theses, monographs, and academic articles published in Mexico, Argentina, and Costa Rica. She co-authored that work with six other people, it was also explained.

“I have heard the president in the Councils of Ministers, she permanently mentions her willingness to submit to any investigation; in that sense, it is the same that I can say: she is willing to be investigated and I would invite [anyone] to investigate, to go deeper and to clarify this situation,” Minister of Women's Affairs Nancy Tolentino said in a press conference.

According to Lima media, the original book has a total of four chapters, in 176 pages, and Boluarte did not include it again in her résumé when she took over as Minister of Development and Social Inclusion.

The TV show reviewed the publications manually and using Turnitin (a tool that detects plagiarism based on a database), what Boluarte wrote does not have the section of bibliographic sources or footnotes that give credit to the authors of cited texts. The paper by an Argentine scholar from the year 2000 was compared with Boluarte's book and its entire content is found in Boluarte's book. There are also four paragraphs identical to those appearing in 2002 on the website of the National Human Rights Commission of Mexico.