Argentina: Javier Milei's party under investigation

12th Wednesday, July 2023 - 10:57 UTC Full article

Milei is involved in the first case of an alleged sale of candidacies

Argentine Judiciary authorities have launched a probe into allegations that the political party La Libertad Avanza of Deputy Javier Milei was charging up to US$ 50,000 for a slot on the ballot lists, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

Milei argued on social media that each candidate must finance their own campaigns. But the accusations insist that Milei collected that money from would-be candidates for his own pocket.

Prosecutor Ramiro González requested the testimony of former collaborators of Milei's campaign and of businessman Juan Carlos Blumberg, who publicly accused the libertarian economist of asking for money in exchange for being part of its lists. Blumberg briefly joined the ultra-liberal force but left claiming that the political space was asking for up to 50,000 dollars for a candidacy.

“Whoever wants to come here to see if he can steal a little money gets thrown out. Denounce whatever you want,” Milei argued on Twitter.

Liberal lawyer Carlos Maslatón said that Milei was selling berths “through a political franchise.”

”Milei, you are not being questioned for the (black money) funds to finance your campaign. You are being challenged, even by your own people, that, instead of carrying genuine militants on the lists, you sold the positions through a political franchisee with payment for you,“ wrote Maslatón on social media.

This is the first time that the Argentine courts open an investigation into an alleged sale of candidacies.

”Excellent. All those who said unfounded barbarities will now have to go to the courts to support them,” Milei upped the ante.

Almost a month before the Aug. 13 presidential open primaries, most polls place LLA in third place, behind Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) and Unión por la Patria (UP), with between 15% and 20% of the votes.