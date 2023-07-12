Former Latin American presidents promote regional development

It is crucial that we continue to work tirelessly, Wasmosy said during the event's opening ceremony

At least 15 former Latin American presidents convened in Asunción for the two-day 2023 Latin American Forum of Ideas held at the South American Football Confederation's (Conmebol) Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay. The opening ceremony was attended by incumbent President Mario Abdo Benítez.

The forum is an initiative of the Latin American Presidential Mission (MPL), an organization made up of more than 30 former presidents, whose purpose is to promote recommendations on political and public decisions that contribute to strengthening democracy, the culture of peace, sustainable development and regional integration, among other issues.

During the event, panels and lectures are carried out by former presidents and renowned international speakers, in addition to other participants from more than 20 Latin American countries.

“This historic event brings together former presidents to share knowledge, experiences, and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing Latin America. It is crucial that we continue to work tirelessly for the well-being and progress of our nations,” said Juan Carlos Wasmosy, Paraguayan president from 1993 to 1998 and one of the founders of the MPL.

He added that the forum is a space where ideas, visions, and proposals from different Latin American countries get together. He also insisted it was urgent to design a new paradigm related to poverty, unemployment, education, health, and, above all, security.

“It is an opportunity to reflect on the achievements made, but also on the challenges we still face. I wish this forum to be a space for learning, above all for dialogue and fruitful collaboration. May the ideas shared here inspire us to take concrete actions in our nations for the benefit of all citizens,” he stressed.

On the first day, several topics were discussed, including Democracy in the midst of post-pandemic recovery; Security for Latin America; the Impact of fake news; Indigenous peoples and Afro-descendants; Latin America's economic model, as well as Science, education, culture, and innovation as drivers for development.

On the second day, topics such as the Green recovery of Latin America and the Caribbean; Sustainable development; Digital economy; Dollarization in Latin American countries; Social entrepreneurship and circular economy; Investment by migration; Artificial intelligence and Geopolitics, and the convergence of Latin American integration processes are to be debated.

In addition to Wasmosy, other former presidents include Rafael Calderón (Costa Rica, 1990-1994), Vinicio Cerezo (Guatemala, 1986-1991), Raúl Cubas (Paraguay, 1998-1999), Luis González Macchi (Paraguay, 1999-2003), Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera (Uruguay, 1990-1995), Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador, 1998-2000), Carlos Mesa (Bolivia, 2003-2005), and Ernesto Samper (Colombia, 1994-1998).

