Paraguay increases pork exports to Taiwan six fold; Chile next potential market

12th Wednesday, July 2023 - 22:18 UTC Full article

The best year for Paraguay pork sector was 2018, with 5,203 tons of meat and cuts, amounting to US$ 11.7 million, from January to December, Russia the main market

In the first six months of 2023, Paraguay multiplied its pork exports by six times. The main reason is the opening of Taiwan’s market last year to Paraguayan produce. This pushed sales from 2,480 tons to 14,880 tons between January and June 2023.

Since the authorization of Taipei, Paraguay strongly increased shipments, according to the report of the National Animal Health and Quality Service (Senacsa).

According to official reports 48% of Paraguayan exports went to Taiwan, 37% to Uruguay, 14% to Georgia and 1% to the Ivory Coast, totaling US$ 6.53 million. José Carlos Martin, Senacsa’s president, projects 2023 might be a landmark for the Paraguayan pork industry.

The best year for this sector thus far was 2018, with 5,203 tons of meat and cuts, amounting to US$ 11.7 million, from January to December. In that year, pork shipments were 98% to Russia and 2% to Vietnam.

The Association of Pig Breeders of Paraguay (ACCP) is seeking new markets abroad and the next potential target is Chile, which has a large demand for this protein. After the authorization of the Taiwanese market, Chile showed interest in importing Paraguayan production, explained Jorge Ramírez, ACCP’s president.

“The Chilean market is the most demanding we have in our geographical area,” he told to local press.

However, the qualification for this market will require several sanitary advances and agreements between both countries. “We need to have a specific health status, which is free from Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) without vaccination”, he admitted.

Paraguay is free of FMD with vaccination, however, the ACCP is working to set up small geographical and demographic production “compartments,” which can give special status to some specific regions.

Chile imports around 80,000 to 90,000 tons of pork per year. “Exporting to the Chilean market would help the Paraguayan pork sector,” said Ramírez.