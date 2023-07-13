IAPA warns about risks of commission against disinformation in Chile

Jornet insisted regulation was not the way forward

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) insisted that the creation of a commission against disinformation in Chile as promoted by the administration of President Gabriel Boric Font could open the door to sheer censorship. In response, the Chilean government invited IAPA to participate in a Senate committee discussing the issue, it was reported in Santiago.

IAPA expressed its concern about disinformation and the relevance of addressing it but questioned the fact that the Executive Branch was promoting such an agency under the Ministry of Science. IAPA did appreciate the initiative as a move to advance digital literacy policies.

Carlos Jornet, who chairs IAPA's Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, said that regulation was not the way forward, that freedom of opinion must be protected, and that it was alarming that a government was promoting such a measure.

Government Spokeswoman Camila Vallejo insisted Boric's government was committed to protecting and strengthening the rights to freedom of information and of the press, and that they were not seeking to restrict them. She also pointed out that the committee does not have the power to promote bills; that it will not issue opinions on content published on social networks; that it will not define what is or is not true; and that it is not a space for receiving complaints.

Vallejo stressed that the reports to be issued by the commission may serve as input for the creation of public policies in the future and that there were already several projects sponsored by both the opposition and the government to combat disinformation and false news.