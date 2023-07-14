Falklands, MPC in routine training exercise next week

MPC which includes the MPA International Airport and Mare Harbor Port

From 16 July until 23 July 2023, Mount Pleasant Complex, MPC, personnel will be conducting a series of routine training exercise activities around the Falkland Islands. Key dates to be aware of:

Monday 17th – Movement and preparation for an exercise onto Mare Harbor Port.

Morning of Tuesday 18th – Exercises around New Haven Port Terminal and Rookery Bay area.

Tuesday 18th until Wed 19th – Potential for reassurance patrols in and around Stanley.

These are routine exercise performed every quarter by deployed units at MPC.

They may be conducting practice cordons, vehicle checkpoints, this may result in extra military vehicles traffic on the roads, but this will not interfere with civilian vehicles or flow of traffic at all or cause disruption to civilian life on the Island.

Members of the public are encouraged to come and say hello if they see our personnel patrolling in the area.