IMF: Negotiations with Argentina continue; “no letter from China urging IMF to a quick solution”

Julie Kozack, Director of the IMF Communication Department held her weekly media conference and made some announcements referred to the current IMF/|Argentine negotiations. Ms. Kozack revealed that IMF/Argentina negotiations are ongoing, did not advance more details on possible closing dates and denied the existence of a letter from Chinese officials urging a quick solution to the Argentine case. Such as information was leaked in Argentina by government sources. Finally Ms Kozack anticipated that IMF officials and staff will be on holidays beginning July 31st until 11 August.
Ms Kozack, “Thank you so much for all of your questions. In terms of the update, where are we in Argentina? The teams have been working intensively. Our team has been working intensively with the Argentine authorities to make progress toward the completion of the fifth review. And to help the authorities address a very complex and challenging situation.
”As I have noted before, the focus of these discussions has been on alternatives to strengthen the authorities' program, while recognizing the act of the drought on the economy. And this includes discussions on policies to safeguard stability, by enhancing reserve accumulation and improving fiscal sustainability, while of course protecting the most vulnerable parts of the population.
“In terms of the details of those of the discussions, because the teams are still in discussion, I will not pre-empt those discussions and I will not get into the details other than to say that the discussions are frequent, and they are aimed at advancing the program. And we will communicate more on the details of the program when we have them.
”With respect to a couple of the other questions on the letter (from Chines officials), us under understanding is that there is no such letter.
“With respect to the payments in RMB, our general practice is not to comment on the specific transactions of a member country. As we have stated in the past, the Argentine authorities continue to remain current on their financial obligations to the IMF. The RMB is one of the five freely usable currencies that members can and have used to settle their obligations with the IMF”.
It's truly sad that Argentines have allowed this neverending disaster to continue.Posted 14 hours ago +1
Using the Chinese as loansharks is stupidity.
Basically a lot of “smoke clouds”. Argentina is totally and absolutely broke and haven't a chance in hell of paying off this debt, unless use the “friendly loan” granted by the Chinese which of course commands an interest rate of 8%annum against 4% charged by the IMF.Posted 14 hours ago 0
Meantime CFK and her thugs are trying to make everybody responsible, bar themselves of course, of the total and supreme chaos that reigns supreme.......basically as a result of all of their own ineptitude.
As a perfect example persons well known to me won a lawsuit against the State Pension Fund - ANSES - around November 2.019, give or take a month or two - due to “errors” in the liquidation of same. At the time around u$s7.000. Now with luck if ever collected, despite the Supreme Court having demanded that they settle forthwith to no avail, the amount eventually collected may be around u$s800/1.000 due to the constant devaluation of the Arg$Peso and the very reduced upgrading of the original figure agreed and accepted at the time of the completion of the trial. Provided of course that there are no further important devaluations, in which case the could well end up owing the ANSES!!!!.
When president Fernandez announced he would not seek re-election. He stated that he is content that he never did wrong by the Argentine people.Posted 10 hours ago 0
But by giving the Argentine people everything, successive governments ran Argentina into the ground. How is that doing right by the Argentine people?
Most western democracies are just like this, if not all. It's correct to blame it on a democracy's people.
The leader who practices fiscal discipline is an incompassionate tyrant, and is removed.
So, leaders who practice fiscal discipline do not exist.
The leader who practices fiscal irresponsibleness, screwing the future, is a hero and an all around great guy!
Until shit gets so bad, no one is approved, and things are so bad, you have to become an economic vassal to another country, or nationalize everything, or even confiscate all the Catholic church's property in the country.
What the heck do people expect if this is the way they allow their democracy to be run?
In the U.S. they raised the 33,000 billion dollar debt ceiling and the president lauds this as a great bi-partisan accomplishment. (not a disaster).
And the majority of people just let it go on.
If they vote with that much stupidity, makes one wonder about democracy.
In the future, hopefully democracy will figure out a way to make people pay for their own governments and pay for their own demands upon that government.
Instead of demanding that the government print more money or borrow more money for the sake of “everything and the kitchen sink too, right now!”.