Brazilian civil servants granted time off to watch women's football World Cup

15th Saturday, July 2023 - 10:41 UTC Full article

Sports Minister Ana Moser will travel to Australia to promote Brazil's candidacy to host the 2027 event

Brazil's government will allow federal public servants to take time off work to watch the women's national football team play the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Agencia Brasil reported. The tournament takes place between July 20 and August 20. The measure is already customary for the men's squad games.

On match days when play starts at 7:30 am, the workday will start at 11 am. On match days starting at 8 am, the workday will start at noon. The document also provides for the compensation of the hours not worked by December 29, the Ministry of Management and Innovation announced.

The resolution, which comes after a request from Sports Minister Ana Moser to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is to be published next Tuesday in the Official Gazette.

Brazil play Panama at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide on July 24, at 8 am (Brasília time), France on July 29, at 7 am at the Sydney Football Stadium, and Jamaica on August 2 at 7 am at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Moser will attend the event to support the Brazilian players and also to hold a series of meetings to present her country's candidacy to host the next women's World Cup in 2027. The International Football Federation (FIFA) will choose the venue next year.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)