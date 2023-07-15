Icy toes at Falklands Midwinter Swim in Surf Bay

The day dawned frosty for this year’s Falkland Islands Midwinter Swim, held at Surf Bay on Sunday July 9. Sensible souls looked from their windows, shook their heads and returned to their warm beds.
Fortunately that still left plenty of people to dash into the freezingwater, realise it was absolutely unsustainable, then come dashing out again, all in a good cause.
Organiser Katrina Stephenson told Penguin News: “We had 200
participants. 196 at Surf Bay, three at Fox Bay and one at Weddell Island. Total funds raised is still to be confirmed but to date is at £2,520.”
The organizers wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who came along, and special thanks goes to Warrah Design for getting the Tshirts done at such short notice, FIC Ltd for donating £1,500 towards the cost of the t-shirts and King Insurance for sponsoring the Public Liability Insurance.
Today, our personnel took part in the Falkland Islands Annual Midwinter Swim at the Surf Bay.— BFSAI (@BFSouthAtlantic) July 9, 2023
Over 150 people braved the Icy cold waters of South Atlantic and recieved a certificate of lunacy signed by the HE the Governor. The event was to raise money for Charity.@FalklandsGov pic.twitter.com/pkaQDeAz88
Brave. I've never participated in anything like this. I don't know if I want...
