Powerful earthquake in Central America with residents to streets, but no victims say first reports

19th Wednesday, July 2023 - 10:52 UTC Full article

The epicenter of the earthquake was 43 kilometers south of Intipuca, El Salvador, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A powerful earthquake shook many countries in Central America on Tuesday, with a magnitude of 6.5. The quake shook much of Central America late on Tuesday evening, from Nicaragua to Guatemala, forcing residents in some cities onto the streets.

The USGS, however, added that the tremor did not trigger a Tsunami warning. No damages were immediately reported, the USGS said, while Nicaraguan authorities reported no immediate victims within their country.

Residents of El Salvador's capital of San Salvador ran into the streets as the ground beneath them shook. However, no damages or injuries were immediately reported.

The tremor was also felt in Honduras and Belize. Earlier this year, a strong earthquake struck Ecuador and Peru killing over a dozen and leaving a trail of destruction behind.