Scotland willing to joint-host 2026 Commonwealth Games, and “compete under the Scottish banner”

19th Wednesday, July 2023 - 10:12 UTC Full article

The Australian state of Victoria cancelled its plan to stage the event due to soaring costs, raising doubts about whether it will go ahead at all.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he is willing to consider proposals for the country to host at least part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The Australian state of Victoria cancelled its plan to stage the event due to soaring costs, raising doubts about whether it will go ahead at all.

Mr Yousaf said he was “really disappointed” by the news.

Ex-Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Paul Bush has suggested the nation could be a joint-host for the event.

Mr Yousaf said: “We were desperate for the games to go ahead in 2026 given that we know how excellent the preparations have been going for Team Scotland. It's also an opportunity for us to compete under the Scottish banner.”

He added: “It's early days. I've noted the comments from Paul Bush and Commonwealth Games Scotland, looking at and exploring the possibility of whether or not Scotland could be part of something bigger, part of a multi-city, multi-country host.

”Those are sensible ideas all worth exploring. We certainly couldn't commit to anything at this stage.“

Scotland has previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1970, 1986 and 2014.

On calls for those events to be repeated, the first minister said: ”I've asked my team to explore whether that's a possibility or not.

“It may be difficult but let's see what the art of the possible is.”

Glasgow hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014

Commonwealth Games Scotland said it was “shocked” by the announcement from Victoria with preparations well under way for the 2026 event.

“The games is the only opportunity for many athletes to compete under the Scottish flag, and we know how much that means to them, our sports and supporters,” it said in a statement.

“We share their disappointment with today's announcement and recognise the uncertainty it creates for all parties.”

The organization said it was awaiting an update from the Commonwealth Games Federation. First held in 1930, the Commonwealth Games have only ever been cancelled during World War Two.

The latest cost projection for the 2026 event had risen to more than A$6 billion (£3.13bn), according to organizers, who said the new figure was more than twice the estimated economic benefit it would bring to Victoria.

The total cost of the 2014 games in Glasgow was about £543 million, according to government figures.

Earlier the Welsh government was contacted but has ruled out bidding to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Welsh Tories urged ministers to host the games instead, saying the economic benefits would be “immense”.

But the Welsh government said “budgetary constraints imposed by the UK government” meant it “could not consider” supporting the event.