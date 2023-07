South Africa will not arrest Putin when he joins BRICS summit in Johannesburg

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the warning weeks ahead of the international meeting of BRICS, in Johannesburg, to which the Russian president is invited.

Any attempt to arrest Vladimir Putin when he visits South Africa would be a declaration of war against Russia, the country's president has said. Cyril Ramaphosa made the warning with weeks to go before the international meeting of BRICS, happens in Johannesburg, to which the Russian president is invited.

However if Mr Putin leaves Russian soil, he will be subject to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant. South Africa is an ICC signatory and should therefore help in his arrest.

Yet it has refused to honor that obligation in the past - allowing safe passage in 2015 of Sudan's then presidente Omar al/Bashir, who was wanted for war crimes against his own people.

Mr Putin has been invited to South Africa in August, when the country hosts a summit for members of the Brics countries - an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This bloc of fast-growing economies is seen by some as an alternative to the G7 group of advanced economies.

South Africa's biggest opposition party, Democratic Alliance, has gone to court to try to force the authorities to carry out an arrest on Mr Putin should he set foot in the country.

Court documents reveal that President Ramaphosa is firmly against any such move, stating that national security is at stake.

“South Africa has obvious problems with executing a request to arrest and surrender President Putin,” he said in an affidavit.

“Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting president would be a declaration of war. It would be inconsistent with our constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia.”

President Ramaphosa added that South Africa is one of several African nations holding talks with Russia and Ukraine “with a view of ending the war altogether”, and that attempting to arrest Mr Putin would be counter-productive.

Last month saw a peace mission to the European nations, where African presidents hoped they could bring Ukraine and Russia to the table together but ultimately failed. Much has been made of African nations reluctance to back UN General Assembly resolutions condemning Russia's war in its neighbor.