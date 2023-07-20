Falklands Camp MLA Ian Hansen resigns because of health issues

MLA Hansen is one of three representatives for Camp. He was responsible for Island Security and Commercial Services

One of the most experienced elected lawmakers of the Falkland Islands presented his resignation on Wednesday 19 July 2023, because of health issues.

His resignation letter states, “It is with deep regret that after 20 years’ service as an Elected Member of the Legislative Assembly, that today I have lodged my resignation with Her Excellency The Governor, Members of the Legislative Assembly and Mr Speaker with immediate effect.

”I feel it only right that because of continuing serious health issues that I resign.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Assembly and especially my Constituents for their support over the years.”

Ian was born 29 December 1958, he has one son Matthew. Ian began work on West Falklands as stockman in 1974 and previously owned Main Point Farm, which breeds fine wool sheep on the 18,000 acres of land.

Ian was Chair of Rural Business Association from 2000-2003. Elected in 2003 by-election to Legislative Council in 2003, then re-elected in 2005 through to 2009. Ian was again re-elected in a by-election in 2011 and subsequent elections in 2013, 2017 and 2021.