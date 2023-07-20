The Falkland Islands remain clear on their name

Deputy Chair of the Legislative Assembly, MLA Teslyn Barkman said: “Myself and the other Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly would like to be clear that this news from Brussels changes nothing. The EU themselves have issued a statement to say that they have not changed their views and positions concerning the Falklands.

However, we are hugely disappointed that it has been decided, without input from the Falkland Islands or the UK government, to refer to our Islands by a name that has been given to us by our aggressive and hostile neighbour, Argentina.”

“The UK government have swiftly responded to this news, supporting our rights to self-determination and we encourage EU members to respect the wishes of the Falkland Islanders and refer to us by our proper name – The Falkland Islands as they have done historically.”

“We remain clear that discussions on our sovereignty are non-negotiable. Falkland Islanders are clear in their desire to remain as a British Overseas Territory and our commitment to being part of the UK family, living in freedom under the government of our choice. We urge EU member states and others to respect our wishes and our right to self-determination, which is a fundamental right enshrined in article one of the Charter of the United Nations.”

FIG Press Release