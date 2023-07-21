Airport in Argentina closed due to bomb threat

21st Friday, July 2023 - 10:33 UTC Full article

“We could have brought a bomb,” check-in agents were reportedly told

The Ingeniero Ambrosio Taravella International Airport serving the Argentine city of Córdoba was closed Thursday after a bomb threat on a Latam Airlines flight bound for Lima, Peru, which in the end departed at 10.53 am instead of at 8.05 am.

Following a thorough review by local authorities, the threat was ruled out and boarding resumed, according to a statement from the carrier that mentioned “a security protocol” triggered “due to an alert regarding the alleged presence of an explosive object.”

According to local media, two people were arrested for the incident due to which the aircraft needed to be evacuated. “We could have brought a bomb,” check-in agents were reportedly told. The detainees later claimed it was “a joke” but were nevertheless not released from custody.