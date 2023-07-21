Argentine FM sends message to his British colleague regarding South Atlantic Islands

21st Friday, July 2023 - 10:55 UTC Full article

“The UK has been violating Argentina's territorial integrity for 190 years,” Cafiero told Cleverly

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero sent a message to his British colleague James Cleverly saying that “the UK has been violating Argentina's territorial integrity for 190 years.” The British government considered Thursday that a “regrettable choice of words” had been made.

Following the EU-Celac Summit in Brussels earlier this week using the word “Malvinas” in its final declaration, Cafiero insisted: “I remind you that according to Resolution 1514 of the United Nations General Assembly, self-determination is not applicable to the inhabitants of the Malvinas,” despite the referendum held on the Islands in this regard, which “has no value for international law nor does it modify the stipulations of more than 50 United Nations resolutions, nor the obligation of the United Kingdom to put an end to colonialism in all its forms and resolve the dispute peacefully.”

“In a world in which international relations must be based on rules, it is fundamental to respect International Law and, especially, the territorial integrity of States. We appreciate the recent categorical expressions of CELAC and EU in this regard,” Cafiero went on through his Twitter account.

“I reiterate our proposal expressed on March 2 in the margins of the G-20 Summit: to adopt a new bilateral agenda regarding the South Atlantic and to resume the formal process of negotiations within the framework of UN Resolution 2065,” he added.

Cafiero also said he hoped to “further broaden the dialogue” with the EU on the Islands issue on the basis of Tuesday's declaration which “constitutes a further call by the international community for the UK to agree to comply with its obligation to resume sovereignty negotiations with Argentina,” he also pointed out.