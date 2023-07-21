Falklands/Brize Norton air bridge will fly to Birmingham two weeks in August

The Birmingham international airport

BFSAI has been informed that due to unexpected repairs to the Brize Norton runway there will be changes to the South Atlantic Arbridge (SAA) to the Falkland Islands, between 14-28 Aug 2023.

During this period the SAA is expected to operate from Birmingham International Airport. Passengers are advised to monitor the RAF Brize Norton Passenger website for the information before travelling or booking onward travel. Following this period the first flight from RAF Brize Norton will be the southbound airbridge on 31 August.