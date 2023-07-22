Falklands: SAERI invitation to join World BOG DAY and explore peatlands

Falklands peatlands at the heart of Sunday's Bog Day

SAERI Falklands is inviting families to participate on Sunday 24 July at two free family fun events to celebrate World BOG DAY. SAERI says it will help to learn the difference between a swamp, marsh and bog, and how the peatland science is conducted, for which it invites families and friends to attend.

The program follows:

At 10:00 the BIG BOG SEARCH begins at Wireless Ridge, where participants will spend an hour exploring the peat lands landscapes of the Falklands. From searching for special plants to having a go at using some scientific equipment, we'll all get the opportunity to learn more about our peatlands.

Bring warm clothes and sturdy foot wear.

Start Location, the car park just south of the old quarry on the road to the Murrell (parking is limited so consider side sharing or walking from other parking locations)

At 16:00 The Brilliance of the Bogs. Once you're warmed back up we'll have an indoor session at the Chamber of Commerce where you'll have the opportunity to learn more about the global importance of peatlands, with a few activities and a talk by a biologist. The session will last almost approximately one hour.

For more info try, Katror@ceh.ac.uk, or otherwise just turn up on the Day.