Lula needs hip surgery sometime this year

24th Monday, July 2023 - 10:00 UTC Full article

After being injected with topical painkillers, Lula was able to carry on with his agenda

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Sunday underwent pain-killing treatment at Sao Paulo's Hospital Sirio Libanês before attending a metalworkers' union event, it was reported. Lula has publicly complained of hip pain in recent months.

Lula, 77, suffers from a hip ailment for which he needs surgery before the end of the year, the Brazilian government said, although this condition has not impaired his rather busy agenda.

The Brazilian Presidency said in a statement that Lula da Silva underwent “a small infiltration to combat the pain in his hip”, but continued with “all the commitments of his agenda.”

“There is a medical indication that surgery will be necessary but it is not urgent and there is no date for it. The surgery should possibly occur between October and December,” according to the President's Office.

After the injection, Lula participated Metalworkers Union event in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in Greater Sao Paulo, where he grew up as a politician.

Lula would later attend a concert by Brazilian singer Maria Rita, daughter of the late Elis Regina, before returning to Brasilia, where his engagements for Monday include a meeting with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.