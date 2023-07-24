Mayor of Ecuador's third-largest city shot dead

24th Monday, July 2023 - 10:35 UTC Full article

Intriago was elected mayor of Manta for the 2019-2023 term and re-elected until 2027

Agustín Intriago, the 38-tear-old mayor of Manta, Ecuador's third-largest city, was assassinated Sunday by hitmen, who shot him at least three times in the chest at around 1.30 pm local time while he was visiting a construction site, Interior Minister Juan Zapata confirmed.

After the attack, Intriago was rushed to the nearby Rafael Rodriguez Zambrano hospital where physicians were unable to save his life.

Zapata also said on social media that another woman had died in the incident while three people were wounded. Police were deployed to locate and capture those responsible “for this reprehensible act.”

The police “will not rest until they find those responsible”, he stressed.

Intriago was born on January 20, 1985. He was elected mayor for the 2019-2023 term and re-elected until 2027 on behalf of the Mejor Ciudad (Better City) movement. He was a lawyer with a Master's Degree in International Trade and Finance, as well as a Diploma in Competency-Based Training.

Through social networks, Ana Intriago, sister of the deceased mayor, condemned his murder and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice. “My brother is dead, pray for the repose of his soul, this crime can not go unpunished please, let them not win these evildoers,” she wrote. “The darkness, evil has won this time, let's not let them keep winning, no to impunity, punishment to the wicked,” she added.

Incumbent President Guillermo Lasso said he instructed the Police to activate the necessary means to catch those responsible. Former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) condemned the attack and expressed his solidarity with the family of the deceased.

The murder occurred less than a month away from the Aug. 20 snap elections.

Insecurity has been one of the main concerns of Ecuadorians for several months, due to the increase in violent acts, many of which authorities relate to criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking.