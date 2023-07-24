Tories, after a rough week fight back laws to stop irregular migrant boats and prop the economy

Under the Illegal Migration Act people who come to the UK illegally will not have a right to stay. They will be sent back to their countries or to a safe third country

Following a rough week with adverse electoral results and poor prospects for a general election next year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a strong comeback with new laws to help stop the irregular boats crossing the English Channel, grow the economy, support families and deliver on the priorities that matter most to the United Kingdom, have received Royal Assent.

The Government’s Illegal Migration Act marks a vital step forward to stopping the boats by removing the incentive for people to make these dangerous journeys in the first place.

Once it is operational, the Illegal Migration Act will mean that people who come to the UK illegally will not have a right to stay, and instead they will be liable to be returned either to their home country or relocated to a safe third country.

From today, people who arrive illegally under the new laws will be banned from lawfully re-entering the UK and will not be eligible for settlement or citizenship, except in limited circumstances, indicated Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

PM Sunak indicated, ”We are getting on with the job and today passed new laws which will play an important part in our efforts to stop the boats, support businesses to grow and allow the public to access essential services in the face of disruption.

Members of the public disrupted by industrial action will welcome today’s new Strikes (Minimum Service Level) Act which will require essential services they pay for to be there when they need them. It will implement minimum service levels for rail passengers, ambulance and fire and rescue services.

The UK economy is set to see over £1 billion boost over the next decade thanks to the Electronic Trade Document Act which has also become law today. It will make trade more efficient, cleaner and cheaper for UK businesses.

The Social Housing (Regulation) Act will drive up standards of social housing and support families by giving residents a real voice to fight for the safe and high-quality homes they deserve.

Three Government backed Private Members’ Bills have also received Royal Assent.

Firms will be supported to attract more talent, increase retention and boost productivity through the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act, sponsored by Yasmin Qureshi MP and Baroness Taylor of Bolton. It will give people across the UK even more flexibility over where and when they work.

Separated families owed child maintenance from non-paying parents will be paid quicker through the Child Support (Enforcement) Act. The new law will get money flowing significantly faster by speeding up tougher sanctions where parents choose not to pay – recouping financial support which helps to keep 160,000 children out of poverty every year. The Bill was sponsored by Siobhan Baillie MP and Baroness Redfern.

The Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act, sponsored by Greg Smith MP and Lord Blencathra, will help prevent the theft and resale of agricultural equipment such as quad bikes by making sure they’re given forensic markings before sale. The new law will allow the police to more easily identify stolen equipment and for people to be able to prove ownership – benefiting farmers by reducing rural crime.