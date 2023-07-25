Falklands congratulates Executive Head Teacher Karen Steen on MBE honor

The Falkland Islands Government wishes to congratulate Executive Head Teacher, Karen Steen, on being awarded an MBE in His Majesty the King’s Birthday Honors list. Karen now becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her service to the Falkland Islands community.

Executive Head Teacher, Karen Steen said “I am deeply honored to be awarded an MBE! I am fortunate to have been supported through my own education and career by the Falkland Islands’ generous investment in education and training. I am also lucky to have worked with amazing teams of skilled and committed staff over my career, who are dedicated to providing the best education that we can for our children. It is a privilege to work in the Falkland Islands Schools and be so well supported by our community.”

MLA Leona Roberts, portfolio lead for Education and Community, said: “I’m delighted that Karen has been recognized in the honors list. She has been an essential part of the education system in the Falkland Islands for 26 years and has inspired and supported so many of our children through their school years. This award is very well deserved and I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Karen’s dedication as well as express our thanks for her service on behalf of the community and the Falkland Islands Government.”