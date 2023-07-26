Bolivia says nothing to worry about after military deal with Iran

Novillo ruled out any “warlike” actions and “threats” and claimed he was part of a “pacifist government”

Bolivian Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo Tuesday blamed the “extreme right” for Argentina's protest regarding a scientific and military agreement between La Paz and Tehran. Novillo insisted that Buenos Aires' reaction was an “exaggeration” and a “political show” ahead of this year's elections following Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero's request for an explanation.

Through a press release, Novillo also ruled out any “warlike” actions and “threats” and claimed he was part of a “pacifist government.” Bolivia has had an open border dispute with Chile for decades.

The statement also noted that Novillo's trip to Iran last Thursday and Friday had the “purpose of knowing and dealing with cooperation issues related to the fight against smuggling, drug trafficking, academic training, and border control.”

The minister also pointed out that his country was interested in Iranian drones for border control, which led members of the opposition in Argentina to reject the agreement signed by Novillo and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Reza Ashtiani. Critics of the agreement claim that this is an Iranian penetration in a region where they already exert influence in Cuba and Venezuela.

Novillo's trip to Tehran responded to his country's “concerns” in the “fight against smuggling and in support of the Bolivian Armed Forces for the control and surveillance of border areas to fight illegal activities affecting the economy and small Bolivian businessmen, ”particularly in the Bolivian east through tributaries that connect with the neighboring country of Brazil, as well as in the south of the country, with Paraguay and Argentina,“ it was also explained.

”Those who have wanted to mention that my trip to Iran could mean a risk, a threat to peace, to the region, I believe that this is a fantasy fallacy and without limits or with purely political interests,“ Novillo went on.

Lithium is also believed to be part of the agreements between Bolivia and Iran. A Chinese and a Russian company have already been authorized to extract lithium from the Bolivian salt flats.

On Monday, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero sent a note to his Bolivian counterpart Rogelio Mayta asking for information on the deal.

”The recent military assistance agreement between Bolivia and Iran is of unusual gravity and constitutes a strategic threat not only in terms of terrorism but also in military terms. Iran provides the drones with which Russia is attacking Ukraine,“ former Argentine Chief Intelligence Officer Miguel Angel Toma wrote last week. ”This forces a clear geopolitical realignment and consequently a reformulation of our intelligence, at the same time as a comprehensive reorganization of our Armed Forces. More than ever, this fact highlights the transcendental importance of both institutions,“ he added.

Palacio San Martín sources told Clarín that the Argentine embassy in Iran had been informed about this agreement between La Paz and Tehran on July 17.

According to El Deber, the agreements include Iranian investments in lithium, and Iranian sales of surface-to-air missiles, 'which would replace Chinese rockets deactivated in 2005' and delivered to the United States. Also armament and the setting up of an ”intelligence structure in cyberspace.”