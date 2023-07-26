Massive strand of dozens of pilot whales in Western Australia

Photo: Tamzin Henderson/AP

Some one hundred pilot whales ended stranded on a beach in Western Australia on Tuesday with wildlife officials announcing 51 had already died on Wednesday. The whales were spotted swimming near Cheynes beach east of Albany early on Tuesday, but by the afternoon the beached whales covered a stretch of the shoreline, despite earlier efforts to guide them back to sea.

The highly social long-finned mammals often maintain close relationships with their pods.

Western Australia's state Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions set up an overnight camp to monitor the whales, in an attempt to save their lives.

“We still have 46 whales still alive, and that will be our focus today — to get them back into the water and encourage them to head off into deeper water,” Peter Hartley, a manager from the department, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We are optimistic that we will save as many as we can.”

A pod of Pilot Whales have been captured off Cheynes Beach displaying behaviour that is baffling experts, grouping together in what some are speculating is a defence technique. #9News pic.twitter.com/aOybaB43XC — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) July 25, 2023

The rescue team includes veterinarians and marine fauna experts from Perth Zoo. Many have also volunteered to help, but officials said they were “overwhelmed” with the number of volunteers, urging the public instead to stay away from the beach.

The phenomenon of whales stranding themselves near Australia and New Zealand is not uncommon. Last October, some 500 pilot whales beached on New Zealand's remote Chatham Islands.

It has also been reported elsewhere recently. Last week, 55 pilot whales washed up on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, a remote Scottish island. In the Falkland Islands pilot whales also stranded in several incidents.

Some wildlife experts suggest the behavior could indicate stress or illness within the pods. Others think the whales go off track after feeding too close to shore.

It is also thought the mammals may follow pod-mates who stray into danger