Falkland Islands awards license for gold and mineral exploration

27th Thursday, July 2023 - 11:04 UTC

Nick Rendell was appointed the local agent of Warrah Resources

The Falkland Islands Government, FIG, have awarded Warrah Resources Limited (“Warrah Resources”) a license for gold and mineral exploration.

The initial stage of the exploration intends to focus on non-invasive and low impact geochemical and geophysical activities such as stream and soil sampling. Warrah Resources believe that the application of advanced geophysical applications such as drone magnetic and electromagnetic surveying plus importantly new technology such as deep penetrating radar technology will significantly de-risk future exploration by providing detailed sub-surface imagery in the priority areas.

Some of the land Warrah Resources intend to explore is owned by the Crown and some of the land is in the ownership or occupation of Falkland Landholding Limited and private owners or occupiers. All landowners will be contacted by Warrah Resources and FIG. Warrah Resources will not access land without the landowner’s permission and every care will be made to ensure livestock are undisturbed and that disturbance to land is minimized.

Further information on Warrah Resources can be found at www.warrahresources.com

The person that Warrah Resources has appointed to be its local agent is Nick Rendell. He can be contacted on 32490 or by email on bleakerisland@horizon.co.fk

If you have any questions about the license and work planned you can also contact Mark Lewis at Mineral Resources on mlewis@mineralresources.gov.fk

The Company’s website points out that its principal focus is the Falkland Islands where the Directors have significant knowledge and experience.

Gold was first discovered in the Falklands in 1999 and subsequent follow-up work confirmed additional gold occurrences through to 2007. However, exploration techniques available at that time were unable to provide sufficiently detailed sub-surface target generation to allow accurate drill placement due to the thick layer of peat present across many areas of the Falklands.

Warrah Resources has secured an exclusive exploration license from the Falkland Island Government which covers a significant proportion of the land mass of East and West Falklands.