NASA Chief lands in Argentina

27th Thursday, July 2023 - 10:28 UTC Full article

Former astronaut and current Administrator of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Bill Nelson arrived Wednesday in Buenos Aires after a stop in Brazil on a South American tour that also includes Colombia.

Nelson is in Argentina to deepen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas related to innovation and research, especially in Earth sciences, it was reported. He also plans to sign a series of agreements with the Government of President Alberto Fernández to tackle climate change and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

He will seek to add Argentina to the Artemis Agreement regulating space exploration, especially the Moon, Mars, and other celestial bodies. In that case, Argentina's National Commission on Space Activities (CONAE) could collaborate in the mission with sensor technology for space exploration programs, it was explained by the Ministry of Science and Technology, which also stressed that collaboration with the US agency was strategic to advance in the design and delivery of satellites to space.

In addition to President Fernández, Nelson is to hold meetings with Ministers Santiago Cafiero (Foreign Affairs) and Daniel Filmus (Science).

Clarence William -Bill- Nelson II is the fourteenth head of NASA. Born in Miami, Florida, he became the Agency's incumbent on May 3, 2021. In 1986, Nelson flew on the STS-61C space shuttle mission. Aboard Columbia, he orbited Earth 98 times over six days and conducted 12 medical experiments, including the first US stress test in space, and a cancer study sponsored by university researchers.