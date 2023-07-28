Amnesty International concerned over human rights violations in Peru

28th Friday, July 2023 - 10:28 UTC Full article

Boluarte's Government has not recognized its responsibility nor apologized to the families of the victims, AI noted

Amnesty International (AI) Thursday conveyed its concern to Peruvian President Dina Boluarte regarding human rights violations in the South American country ahead of its July 28 Independence Day celebrations.

“We address you in your capacity as president of Peru to extend our greetings and express our concern about the current scenario of setbacks and violations of human rights in the country,” said AI in a press statement.

AI also urged Boluarte's administration to “give a clear signal of respect for human rights by putting an end to the use of lethal force and prohibited ammunition” and requested full cooperation with the Prosecutor's Office to avoid “any hint of impunity,” because “only this way can we move to a path of truth, justice, and reconciliation.”

In previous reports, the organization denounced the “excessive and disproportionate use of force” during the protests that resulted in the deaths of 49 people in clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement officers in December, January, and February, after former President Pedro Castillo Terrones' impeachment.

AI also noted that Boluarte's Government has not recognized its responsibility nor apologized to the families of the victims. The organization also denounced the official discourse that seeks to stigmatize and delegitimize the protests by linking them to subversive movements.

In this scenario, union, social, and family organizations of victims called for new anti-government mobilizations for Friday. ”If Mrs. Dina (Boluarte) does not resign, if Congress is not closed, the struggle will continue,” warned Thursday the National Unitary Coordination of Struggle (CNUL) which has called together with the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers (CGTP) for a “National March” against the “murderous and corrupt dictatorship” to demand Boluarte's departure from office, the closing of Congress, fresh elections and a new Constitution.