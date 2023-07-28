Argentina signs Artemis Accords with NASA

Argentine Science Minister Daniel Filmus Thursday signed the Artemis Accords during a ceremony at Casa Rosada with President Alberto Fernández, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, US Ambassador Marc R. Stanley, and Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero. Argentina became the 28th nation to sign the Accords, and the fifth Latin American country, following Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico.

Since January 2023, five nations have joined the Accords: the Czech Republic, Spain, Ecuador, India, and now Argentina. The diverse Accords signatories – spanning every permanently inhabited continent – represent a growing multilateral conversation and share a common vision of peaceful space cooperation. By signing the Accords, Argentina has demonstrated its commitment to important principles such as transparency, emergency assistance, and the release of scientific data in its space activities.

The United States and Argentina have a long history of cooperating in space, including in space geodetic research; satellite-based Earth observations; and in bilateral trade and investment in space-related goods and services. Through the Artemis Accords, the signatories share a common understanding and approach to safe and sustainable exploration and use of outer space.

The Artemis Accords were launched on October 13, 2020, with eight nations. Jointly led by the Department of State and NASA for the United States, the Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967. With Argentina’s signature, the twenty-eight Accords signatories are: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, France, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“As the United States and Argentina mark two centuries of diplomatic relations this year, we know our partnership over the next century will be deepened by discoveries made together in space,” said Administrator Bill Nelson. “Along with our fellow Artemis Accords signatories, the United States and Argentina are setting a standard for 21st-century exploration and use of space. As we explore together, we will explore peacefully, safely, and transparently.”

“We are convinced that the Artemis Accords constitute a contribution to the development of space activities with peaceful purposes at a global level and that they will increase international cooperation with Argentina,” said Filmus.

The Artemis Accords reinforce and implement key obligations in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. They also reinforce the commitment by the United States and signatory nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

“It is very important we take this step as it is key that we move forward in the field of space development. We are convinced that it must be a state policy,” said Fernández. “We have done a lot to retain our scientists, we have always been interested in science and technology, we believe that this is the way to go.”

Additional countries will sign the Artemis Accords in the months and years ahead, as NASA continues to work with its international partners to establish a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space. Working with both new and existing partners will add new energy and capabilities to ensure the entire world can benefit from our journey of exploration and discovery.