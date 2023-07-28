Falklands lawmakers want Stanley Growers back in the private sector

The Falkland Islands Government is committed to continuing to operate the Stanley Growers business, including fresh imports, MLA Mark Pollard said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.
Answering a question on plans for fresh produce imports now that the business has changed hands, MLA Pollard confirmed there would be a period of handover where Jan and Tim Miller would provide support and information to ensure a smooth transition.
MLA Pollard added that decisions about the future structure and operation of the business will be made after FIG has a full understanding of all aspects of the business. He also noted ensuring import supplies continue is important along with growing as much fresh produce as possible locally.
Responding to this, MLA Spink expressed his hope that FIG find a, “safe pair of hands to take the business forward as a commercial entity” and not under government.
MLA Gavin Short agreed on this point, “I fully support this desire to have [Stanley Growers] back in the private sector, where it belongs, as quickly as we possibly can”.
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook