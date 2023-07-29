Brazilian gov't ready to create National Guard

Brazil's Justice Minister Flávio Dino said President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Government was to launch a proposal for the creation of a permanent National Guard to protect federal public buildings in Brasilia and participate in special operations in indigenous lands, border areas, conservation units and support for state security, Agencia Brasil reported.

Dino said the proposal was a request from Lula himself and should replace the National Security Force created in 2004 during the current president's first term in office.

“He [the president] thinks that the National Force, as something temporary, does not fulfill its proper role. He himself asked for the wording. We drafted it, it is ready. It will be an institution dedicated to the security of civic areas, but it can act in border areas, indigenous territories, and conservation units,” Dino explained. “It will be similar to the National Force, but with its own command,” he added.

The minister ruled out any idea of federalizing Public Security in the Federal District, which will remain under the command of the local government. However, the defense of areas under the jurisdiction of the Union - such as the Esplanade of the Ministries, Praça dos Três Poderes, and official residences, among other sensitive points in the capital - would become the responsibility of the National Guard.

The idea is for it to be a civilian corporation but of an ostensive nature, with admission through its own competition. Currently, the National Force contingent is recruited episodically from agents who work in different police forces nationwide.

“At some point, there will be an extremist governor in the Federal District. So, the security of Congress, the Supreme Court, the Planalto Palace, would be subject to the problems of local politics? No, it can't. And this is a mistake that now President Lula wants to correct,” Dino argued.

In addition to the National Guard, the federal government is expected to suggest legal changes criminalizing conduct on the Internet that constitutes an attack against the Democratic Rule of Law.

“No one can install a kiosk in a shopping center and teach how to make a bomb. Why can you on the internet? So, terrorism and crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law cannot be mobilized on the Internet,” said the Minister of Justice.

Another measure is to increase the penalty for those who organize and finance a coup and anti-democratic acts, such as those that took place in Brasilia on Jan. 8.

Dino also advanced some conclusions of the final report of the federal intervention in the Public Security of the Federal District (DF). The document will still be detailed to the minister by the intervener, Ricardo Cappelli, and then presented to the heads of the three branches of government.

“We have some results that show that there were very serious omissions in the planning and execution of the public security system by the Federal District, and this is what will be presented to society, so that, at the appropriate time, the Judiciary can define the appropriate punishments for those who failed, made mistakes or committed crimes,” he said.

The federal intervention in the Federal District will last until the 31st and, as of February, the district government will return to manage public security in the city. Last Wednesday, DF Acting Governor Celina Leão announced Sandro Avelar would be the future Secretary of Public Security of the country's capital.

