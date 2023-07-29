Falklands: Argentine official complaint, stimulates Warrah Resources mineral exploration

29th Saturday, July 2023 - 11:04 UTC Full article

Warrah Resources Directors have significant Falklands' knowledge and experience.

Argentina in an official release has complained bitterly what it describes as UK's unilateral activity, for having awarded a new license for gold and other minerals exploration to Warrah Resources in the Falkland Islands.

”This deliberately sheds away the calls from numerous UN and other international organizations, urging both Argentina and the UK to resume negotiations, with the purpose of reaching a peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute, involving both countries in the so called Malouines Iles question.

Further on it states, that the UK decision to grant a new exploration license (to Warrah Resources), specifically contravenes resolution 31/49 from the UN General Assembly calling both sides, Argentina and UK to abstain from adopting unilateral decisions which entail the introduction of modifications to the Islands situation, “currently in the process of negotiations thus recommended”.

In a following paragraph the release mentions a long list of organizations that have expressed “concerns” regarding decisions that imply unilateral modifications to the current situation of the Islands.

Unfortunately it is not the first time UK pretends to take advantage of a de facto situation to explore and exploit non renewable natural resources from the territory under a sovereignty dispute. The release recalls that back in 2003 and 2005, letters were sent to the British Embassy in Buenos Aires with formal protests regarding UK attempts to drill the ground and sub ground of the Islands for such a unilateral activity, openly violating the sovereignty of Argentine territory, and contrary to UN General Assembly and C24 resolutions linked to the Malouines Islands question.

Finally, once again Argentina iterates its peaceful vocation and ongoing and standing willingness to resume negotiation with UK with the purpose of reaching a definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute.

We might add that according to the Falkland Islands government license conditions Warrah Resources has secured an exclusive exploration license which covers a significant proportion of the land mass of East and West Falklands.