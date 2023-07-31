Falklands: major tri service drill simulating the recapture of invaded Islands proved high readiness

31st Monday, July 2023

The training exercise started with a Rapid Air Land infiltration of soldiers onto the Islands' main military base and to secure the airfield.

Members of the United Kingdom's elite Paras and elements of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands, stationed at Mount Pleasant Complex, plus the local Falkland Islands Defense Force, FIDF, have conducted drills to simulate a recapture of the Falkland Islands.

Exercise Cape Bayonet was the culmination of three months of training for the B Company, 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment, who form the current infantry unit on standby in the Falkland Islands.

Officer Commanding B Company, 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment, Major Iain Thompson said, “The uniquely inhospitable terrain and weather of the Falklands in a south Atlantic winter has resulted in an exercise that has thoroughly tested the company both physically and mentally and has prepared us well for assuming high readiness in 2024.”

”The Op Firic allows soldiers and commanders to work alongside joint assets, such as HMS Medway (Royal Navy Falklands patrol), or the RAF's A400M that we would be unable to do anywhere else,” Major Thompson added.

Personnel from @BritishArmy, @RoyalNavy, @RoyalAirForce and Falkland Islands Defence Force have conducted simulated night attacks as part of Ex CAPE BAYONET.



Set on the Falkland Islands, the exercise focussed on developing leadership skills and building resilience . pic.twitter.com/UF6oPuzjjx — Strategic Command (@UKStratCom) July 27, 2023

The tri-service deployment involved personnel from the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Falkland Islands Defense Force (FIDF), a small volunteer force from the Falklands who are well equipped and very knowledgeable of the Islands climate and topography.

“Utilizing the unique terrain of the Islands has been a fantastic opportunity to provide training opportunities to develop the leadership and resilience of our personnel. Besides FIDF provided vehicles and personnel in support of a simulated assault and recapture of key targets on the Islands.”

“Ex CAPE BAYONET has been an excellent training opportunity for the company. I’m privileged to have had the opportunity, so early in my tenure, to have been able to exploit the opportunities that are available here in the Falklands for B Company. Op FIRIC allows soldiers and commanders to work alongside joint assets, such as HMS Medway, or the A400M that we would be unable to do anywhere else. Additionally, exposing our young soldiers to working with other host nation forces, and integrating the FIDF into the company has been of mutual benefit,”. pointed out Officer Commanding B Company, 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment, Major Iain Thompson.