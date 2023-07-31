US lawmakers discuss bilateral issues with Paraguay's next President

A delegation of lawmakers from the United States headed by Congressman Adam Smith (D) Sunday met in Asunción with Paraguay's President-elect Santiago Peña to discuss future bilateral relations, particularly on security and trade, it was reported. Peña's chosen Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, who also took part in the discussions, spoke of a “very productive” encounter. Peña is to take office Aug. 15.

Other members of Peña's future cabinet also attended the gathering, together with US Ambassador to Asunción Marc Ostfield.

Ramírez Lezcano also explained that the meeting dealt with security as a key issue, in addition to trade matters such as Paraguay's access to the US meat market, which is still in the process of approval. He also pointed out that the South American country needed to be “more solvent” in the control of its airspace, frequently used as a transit route by drug traffickers.

“Paraguay is not a cocaine producer, it is a transit country and that is where the control systems are key and that is where we are talking about cooperation that can be given in terms of air control management, [and] traffic control,” said Ramírez. In his view, it is a matter of cooperation to take advantage of the practices and tools that the North American country can contribute to the strengthening of human and control capacities. “We found that today Paraguay does not have radars for the surveillance of the airspace, precisely there is a bill in the National Congress and that is where we will put a lot of effort,” he added.

He then noted that Peña's policy regarding the United States would be one of “mutual respect” with an emphasis on expanding bilateral trade and investment, fighting corruption, and strengthening institutions. He also denied rumors that Peña intended to have the extradition agreement with the US repealed in Congress.

The visit of the US Congressional delegation “represents a good opportunity to address a comprehensive review of Paraguay's bilateral agenda with the United States in the present and future of our international relations,” Ramírez also pointed out.

The visiting delegation also met earlier Sunday with incumbent President Mario Abdo Benítez, with whom similar issues were reviewed. “We discussed security cooperation issues, as well as other challenges that affect our shared interests,” Abdo wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

In addition to Smith, Salud Carbajal (Democrat, State of California) and members of the staff of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) were part of the delegation.